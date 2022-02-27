Outlaw held with 300 kites, metallic string

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw and recovered 300 kites, metallic string and some other articles from his possession.

According to police sources, SHO Civil Line Iftikhar Malkani, working on tip off, raided and managed to arrest alleged outlaw Shehzad and recovered 300 kites, metallic string and some other articles.

The outlaw was put behind the bar. He stated that nobody would be allowed to play with lives of public. The action against kites sellers would continue in future also, he hinted.