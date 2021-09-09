Outlaw Held With Charas 1110 Grams
Local police claimed to arrest an alleged drug pusher and recovered 1110 grams of charas from his possession
Muzaffergarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to arrest an alleged drug pusher and recovered 1110 grams of charas from his possession.
According to City Police Station, working on tip-off, SHO Malik Alam Sher raided at Saif Chowk and managed to arrest drug peddler namely Nadir S/o Lal khan.
The police also recovered 1110 grams of charas from his possession and registered a case against the outlaw.
