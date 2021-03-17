Outlaw held with charas 2400 grams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to arrest an alleged drug pusher and recovered 2400 grams of charas from his possession.

According to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station, working on a tip-off, ASI Shahid Shah raided at Saif Chowk and managed to arrest a drug peddler namely Muhammad Jameel alias Jumaa son of Muhammad Ramzan.

The police also recovered 2400 grams of charas from his possession.

A case under section 9-C was registered against the outlaw.