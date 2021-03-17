UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outlaw Held With Charas 2400 Grams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Outlaw held with charas 2400 grams

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to arrest an alleged drug pusher and recovered 2400 grams of charas from his possession.

According to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station, working on a tip-off, ASI Shahid Shah raided at Saif Chowk and managed to arrest a drug peddler namely Muhammad Jameel alias Jumaa son of Muhammad Ramzan.

The police also recovered 2400 grams of charas from his possession.

A case under section 9-C was registered against the outlaw.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station From

Recent Stories

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

2 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

11 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

17 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

23 minutes ago

Biden Receives Overnight Briefing on Shootings in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.