UrduPoint.com

Outlaw Held With Gold

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Outlaw held with gold

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Miaani police on Friday arrested outlaw and recovered 80 tola gold from his possession.

Police said that the raiding team during a crackdown against criminals arrested outlaw and recovered 80 tola gold worth billion of rupees from him.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 ..

TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 Series Launched In New York

4 minutes ago
 Registration of Social Media Company

Registration of Social Media Company

16 minutes ago
 “An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost ..

“An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost the Local Assembly of Smartpho ..

21 minutes ago
 Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted ..

Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted to Services Hospital

56 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucester ..

Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucestershire

58 minutes ago
 US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP official ..

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.