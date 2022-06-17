- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Outlaw Held With Gold
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Miaani police on Friday arrested outlaw and recovered 80 tola gold from his possession.
Police said that the raiding team during a crackdown against criminals arrested outlaw and recovered 80 tola gold worth billion of rupees from him.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 Series Launched In New York
Registration of Social Media Company
“An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost the Local Assembly of Smartpho ..
Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted to Services Hospital
Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucestershire
US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brother turns out to be killer as police resolves blind murder case9 minutes ago
-
Redrawing electoral maps, a ploy to disempower Muslim majority in IOK: speakers9 minutes ago
-
Fahad Mustafa to Momal Sheikh, Celebrities give shout-out to 'London Nahi Jaunga'9 minutes ago
-
Cost of govt's Hajj package still lowest compared to other countries: DG Hajj19 minutes ago
-
Senator urges to devise mechanism for grievance resolution of journalists29 minutes ago
-
Eminent politician from Dir Lower Haji Bakht Baidar passes away29 minutes ago
-
Legendary host Tariq Aziz remembered on his 2nd death anniversary39 minutes ago
-
736,060 consumers likely to get new gas connections in next fiscal year 2022-2339 minutes ago
-
World Refugee Day to be observed on June 2049 minutes ago
-
Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted to Services Hospital56 minutes ago
-
PM, Minister for Defence Production discuss political situation59 minutes ago
-
BAP lawmakers' stage walkout from Senate to protest water theft1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.