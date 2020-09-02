UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outlaw Held With Illegal Pistol

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Outlaw held with illegal pistol

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw and recovered illegal pistol from his possession.

According to Dairah Deen Panah police station, an alleged outlaw namely Shumail Abbas, resorted to aerial firing in order to frightened his relative during a dispute.

The police conducted raid and recovered illegal pistol from his possession. The police registered case against him. Similarly, the police also got physical remand of outlaw from court.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Muzaffargarh From Court

Recent Stories

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

17 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

25 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

53 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

53 minutes ago

'Natural calamities provide opportunity to set pri ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation sends AED4 million of urgent re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.