Outlaw held with illegal pistol

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw and recovered illegal pistol from his possession.

According to Dairah Deen Panah police station, an alleged outlaw namely Shumail Abbas, resorted to aerial firing in order to frightened his relative during a dispute.

The police conducted raid and recovered illegal pistol from his possession. The police registered case against him. Similarly, the police also got physical remand of outlaw from court.