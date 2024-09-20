Outlaw Imprisoned For Two Years In Drug-trafficking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 08:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) An additional sessions court on Friday sentenced a man to two years imprisonment in a drug trafficking case.
The convict, Rizwan Ali, was found guilty of trafficking over 2.5 kilograms of charas within the jurisdiction of Gulgasht Police Station.
The Additional Sessions Judge, in his detailed verdict, declared that the accused was involved in the drug trafficking activities. Along with the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict. If Rizwan Ali fails to pay the fine, his sentence will be extended by an additional six months, the court stated.
According to the Multan police spokesperson, Rizwan Ali was arrested last year by Gulgasht Police, and a case was registered against him under FIR No. 58/23, Section 9(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. The police investigation gathered solid evidence, and a formal challan was submitted to the court, leading to the conviction.
The police spokesperson added that strict actions against drug dealers would continue across the city to curb illegal drug activities.
