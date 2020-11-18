UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outlaw Killed, FC Personnel Martyred In Charsadda Encounter: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Outlaw killed, FC personnel martyred in Charsadda encounter: DPO

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An alleged outlaw was killed and an Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel martyred during an encounter in Charsadda district here Wednesday, DPO Muhammad Shoaib Khan said.

Talking to reporters here, the DPO said an unidentified outlaw has started indiscriminate firing on office of a sensitive organization located near DC Office in Charsadda district that was repulsed by police and FC personnel deployed there.

The outlaw was killed during an exchange of firing with police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, he said.

He said there was intelligence report of such attacks after which security was beefed in the area.

One FC personnel identified as Muslim Khan later died due to critical wounds. He said the outlaw has tried to enter a building where offices of a security organization and DC were located near old Katcheri. Police and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Exchange Died Charsadda Muslim

Recent Stories

MAO College starts 'week-long Shan-e-Rehmat-u-lil ..

11 minutes ago

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

40 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

53 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

55 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.