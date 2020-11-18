Outlaw killed, FC personnel martyred in Charsadda encounter: DPO

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An alleged outlaw was killed and an Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel martyred during an encounter in Charsadda district here Wednesday, DPO Muhammad Shoaib Khan said.

Talking to reporters here, the DPO said an unidentified outlaw has started indiscriminate firing on office of a sensitive organization located near DC Office in Charsadda district that was repulsed by police and FC personnel deployed there.

The outlaw was killed during an exchange of firing with police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, he said.

He said there was intelligence report of such attacks after which security was beefed in the area.

One FC personnel identified as Muslim Khan later died due to critical wounds. He said the outlaw has tried to enter a building where offices of a security organization and DC were located near old Katcheri. Police and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started investigation.