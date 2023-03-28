Outlaw killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A criminal involved in 16 cases of heinous crimes was killed in encounter with police, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Dijkot police were taking an under custody accused Usman for the recovery of case property when his three accomplices intercepted the police van near Sitalan Bridge and opened indiscriminate fire. The outlaws succeeded in getting their accomplice released from the police custody. Later, the police chased the criminals and asked them to surrender but they once again started firing on the police party.

The police also retaliated and during the encounter Usman sustained critical bullet injuries. However, his accomplices managed to escape.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the fleeing criminals.

In another encounter, Lundianwala police arrested an accused with injuries.

On information that three armed persons committed robbery near Chak 144-GB and fled away.

A police team reached the spot and chased the fleeing robbers. Seeing police close to them, the robbers opened fire which led to encounter. During an exchange of fire one of the suspects suffered bullet injuries while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The police arrested the accused identified as Imran and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced commendation certificatesfor the raiding police team.