UrduPoint.com

Outlaw Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Outlaw killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A criminal involved in 16 cases of heinous crimes was killed in encounter with police, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Dijkot police were taking an under custody accused Usman for the recovery of case property when his three accomplices intercepted the police van near Sitalan Bridge and opened indiscriminate fire. The outlaws succeeded in getting their accomplice released from the police custody. Later, the police chased the criminals and asked them to surrender but they once again started firing on the police party.

The police also retaliated and during the encounter Usman sustained critical bullet injuries. However, his accomplices managed to escape.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the fleeing criminals.

In another encounter, Lundianwala police arrested an accused with injuries.

On information that three armed persons committed robbery near Chak 144-GB and fled away.

A police team reached the spot and chased the fleeing robbers. Seeing police close to them, the robbers opened fire which led to encounter. During an exchange of fire one of the suspects suffered bullet injuries while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The police arrested the accused identified as Imran and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced commendation certificatesfor the raiding police team.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Nasir Van Criminals From

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

17 minutes ago
 Ecuador landslide kills at least 7 in the Andes, 2 ..

Ecuador landslide kills at least 7 in the Andes, 23 hurt

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

9 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.