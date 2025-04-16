Outlaw killed in encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) An outlaw was killed in encounter with police, in the limits of Sadr police

station here on Wednesday.

According to police, Sadr police were on a routine checking when they

spotted two suspected motorcyclists near 32-Pull area and signalled them

to stop but they sped away. The police chased the outlaws.

Seeing police,

the suspects opened fire, which was retaliated by police in self defence.

As a result of which, a suspect identified as Muhammad Jahangir received

bullet injuries by the firing of his own accomplice and died on the spot.

Police said the killed outlaw was wanted by police in a murder case of

a woman and several heinous crimes.

The police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 1.6 million from the

pocket of outlaw.

His accomplice managed to flee.

Further investigation was underway.