Outlaw shot dead

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :An armed outlaw was killed during a shootout with police in Attock on Saturday, police sources said.

A team of Attock Saddar Police during snap checking in the Sheenbagh area in the wee hours today, signaled three persons on a motorcycle to stop, the sources added.

On seeing the police party, the motorcycle riders opened indiscriminate firing and fled. The police conducted a chase and traced the suspects hiding in an under-construction house. The accused opened fire at the police team, who fired in retaliation. During the exchange of fire, one of the assailants, identified as Muhammad Bilal, was killed while two others managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against the outlaws and launched further investigation.