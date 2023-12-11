Open Menu

Outlaws Allegedly Torture BISP Officer

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

An officer of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was allegedly manhandled by unknown persons, in the limits of Alipur Police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) An officer of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was allegedly manhandled by unknown persons, in the limits of Alipur Police station.

According to official sources, the unknown outlaws tortured assistant director BISP Qazi Ahmed near Asif Saleem school in Alipur.

Recently, the officer has got 23 devices closed after complaints of illegal deduction allegedly by retailers. Police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.

