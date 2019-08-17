Outlaws arrested in search and strike operation in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Police arrested 2950 suspects including four Afghans, 315 non locals, 38 proclaimed offenders and 18 facilitators and seized large cache of weapons and huge quantity of narcotics from their possession during search and strike operations in different areas, carried out on orders of DPO Captain ( R ) Wahid Mehmood of Kohat during current month.

In a press release issued by PRO Fazal Naeem here Saturday, 15 Kalashnikov, 3 Kalakov, 6 Repeaters, 11 Rifle, 1 Sten gun, 19 guns, 98 pistols, 6000 cartridges, 96 chargers, 33 kilogram Cannabis, 1000 gram Heroin, and 12 liter alcohol were seized.

During the checking of 1800 houses, 23 cases against violators of rent act were registered. Data of 18000 vehicles and 35000 people was checked and cases against 1478 violators were registered under relevant laws. Twelve doers of aerial firing were also arrested and weapons and cartridges were found in their possession.