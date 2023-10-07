Open Menu

Outlaws Arrested : Over 2 Kg Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Outlaws arrested : over 2 kg hashish recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Dera police, during a successful operation against criminal elements, arrested drug dealers and recovered narcotics in the limits of various police stations here on Saturday.

According to the details, Cantt Police Station SHO Gul Sher Khan, while taking action against drug dealers, recovered 1230 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Muhammad Bilal, son of Muhammad Tariq, a resident of Basti Dewala, and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Similarly, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Faheem Abbas Khan conducted an operation and recovered 1300 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Abdul Aziz, son of Ghulam Farid, a resident of Budh, and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Meanwhile, three proclaimed offenders, Rafiullah, son of Inayatullah; Baidullah,  son of Baidullah, resident of Bahadur Khel; and Zarwali, son of Amar Gul, resident of Wanda Budh, obtained BBA from the court and appeared in the Shaheed Nawab Khan police station. The police also registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

