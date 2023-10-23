Outlaws held with six Kalashnikovs, five pistols

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Rajanpur Police claimed to arrest six outlaws and seized six Kalashnikovs and five pistols from their possession, during different raids, on Monday.

SHO City Jampur Muhammad Akhtar Khan talking to media persons informed that the police arrested six outlaws named Fayyaz, Wajid Buhtta, Riaz, Shahid, Yousuf, and Abbas Laskani.

The police recovered six Kalashnikovs and five pistols from their possession.

Another two drug peddlers named Talha Lashari and Shakeel were also held with drugs. Police are investing further in the outlaws.