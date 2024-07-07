Open Menu

Outlaws Involved In Looting Citizens In Public Service Vehicles Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) of Islamabad Police team arrested five wanted members of two criminal gangs involved in looting citizens by using public service vehicle and recovered cash, mobile phones from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of two dacoit and snatcher gangs who were wanted in several incidents of robbing citizens by pretending to be a public service vehicle.

The accused were identified as Noman, Tasawar Abbas, Raheed, Arshad Khan and Naqeeb Ullah. The police team also recovered stolen cash and mobile phones from their possession.

They further said that separate cases were registered against the nabbed accused in various police stations in the twin cities and further investigation is underway.

The citizens are requested to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the "ICT-15" app.

