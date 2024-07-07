Outlaws Involved In Looting Citizens In Public Service Vehicles Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) of Islamabad Police team arrested five wanted members of two criminal gangs involved in looting citizens by using public service vehicle and recovered cash, mobile phones from their possession.
A police spokesman said on Sunday that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of two dacoit and snatcher gangs who were wanted in several incidents of robbing citizens by pretending to be a public service vehicle.
The accused were identified as Noman, Tasawar Abbas, Raheed, Arshad Khan and Naqeeb Ullah. The police team also recovered stolen cash and mobile phones from their possession.
They further said that separate cases were registered against the nabbed accused in various police stations in the twin cities and further investigation is underway.
The citizens are requested to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the "ICT-15" app.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker, Dy Speaker extend warm felicitations to Muslim Ummah on occasion of new Islamic year2 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on helmetless, underage motorcyclists11 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Muharram processions routes to review security arrangements22 minutes ago
-
Gilani felicitates newly elected President of Iran31 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers apprehended31 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits ANF Headquarters31 minutes ago
-
'No plan to abolish Ministry of IT'41 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for violating marriage laws42 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sammundri to review Muharram arrangements51 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of folk singer Mai Bhagi observed52 minutes ago
-
Two die, 14 injured as van overturns1 hour ago
-
Cash, mobile phones looted1 hour ago