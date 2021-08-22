UrduPoint.com

Outlaws Looted Cotton Loaded Trolley Worth Rs 3mln

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Outlaws looted cotton loaded trolley worth Rs 3mln

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Six armed robbers looted cotton loaded tractor-trolley worth Rs three million by tiding the driver with ropes near Wanjari morr on Sunday.

According to details, a grower namely Muhammad Abbas Bhatti resident of 78/15-L was going to Kacha Khoh by loading 500 mound cotton on tractor-trolley.

When he reached near Wanjari morr, six armed robbers riding on two motorcycles intercepted him and threw him into the crops by tiding with ropes and fled away with cotton loaded tractor trolley. Upon receiving the information, police started search of the accused.

Related Topics

Police Driver Sunday Cotton Million

Recent Stories

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

20 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

1 hour ago
 FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.