Outlaws looted cotton loaded trolley worth Rs 3mln

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Six armed robbers looted cotton loaded tractor-trolley worth Rs three million by tiding the driver with ropes near Wanjari morr on Sunday.

According to details, a grower namely Muhammad Abbas Bhatti resident of 78/15-L was going to Kacha Khoh by loading 500 mound cotton on tractor-trolley.

When he reached near Wanjari morr, six armed robbers riding on two motorcycles intercepted him and threw him into the crops by tiding with ropes and fled away with cotton loaded tractor trolley. Upon receiving the information, police started search of the accused.