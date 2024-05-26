Open Menu

Outlaws Manhandle Mepco Team

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Outlaws manhandle Mepco team

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A team of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) was allegedly manhandled by some outlaws at first sub-division Bahawalnagar.

According to official sources, a team of Mepco led by SDO Faiz Hameed raided at Basti Dhudhiyan and found that some people were pilfering electricity through direct connection.

The team disconnected the illegal connections. Meanwhile a group of people including Rasheed Ahmed, Ameen, Nadeem, Hamza, Mursaleen, Aleem, Sajid and some others attacked the Mepco team.

They manhandled the officials and also damaged the department's vehicle. Sadar Police have registered case against the outlaws.

