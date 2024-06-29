Outlaws sexually assault 10 year old kid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in the limits of Beat Mir Hazar Khan police station in tehsil Jatoe.

According to police sources, a 10-year-old kid went to a nearby tube well to bathe. The alleged outlaws led by Shahbaz took him to a sugarcane field and assaulted him.

The alleged outlaws also filmed video and it went viral on social media. Police registered a case after the application by the victim's father.