Outlaws Sexually Assault 10 Year Old Kid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in the limits of Beat Mir Hazar Khan police station in tehsil Jatoe.
According to police sources, a 10-year-old kid went to a nearby tube well to bathe. The alleged outlaws led by Shahbaz took him to a sugarcane field and assaulted him.
The alleged outlaws also filmed video and it went viral on social media. Police registered a case after the application by the victim's father.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation against power theft continues in Peshawar7 seconds ago
-
PHP recruits 55 constables10 seconds ago
-
Weather to remain cloudy in most districts of KP; Met Office10 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti slams use of archaic draconian law against IIOJK people20 minutes ago
-
Biden trying to rebound in presidential race after poor debate with Trump, declaring, ‘I know how ..10 hours ago
-
Car lifter held, stolen car recovered12 hours ago
-
EU, Germany’s support to TVET will enhance youth skills: Rana Mashhood12 hours ago
-
Religious leaders pledge harmony, tolerance ahead of Muharram12 hours ago
-
US House of Representatives' resolution has no legal status: Barrister Aqeel12 hours ago
-
2 killed, 4 injured in Swat van accident12 hours ago
-
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay12 hours ago
-
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle12 hours ago