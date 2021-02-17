Outlaws snatch guns from 2 policemen

The unknown outlaws snatched guns from 2 policemen of Hyderabad district while Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh suspended these police officials for their belated action in response to the crime

The police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that unknown criminals snatched guns from 2 policemen of Paban police station who were searching some outlaws near Hyderabad's border with Tando Allahyar district. According to the spokesman, the offense took place in the limits of Bukera Sharif police station in Tando Allahyar district as the 2 policemen had inadvertently crossed their jurisdiction while searching some outlaws. Spokesman said that SSP Hyderabad also held a meeting with SSP Tando Allahyar district and the two officers decided to launch a joint action to recover the guns and arrest the outlaws. The incident's FIR had been lodged at Bukera Sharif police station.