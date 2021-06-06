UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outlaws Threw Acid On Woman's Face Following Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Outlaws threw acid on woman's face following land dispute

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman received severe burn injuries as an alleged outlaw threw acid on her face, following a land related dispute at Chak No 46/10R in district Khanewal.

According to police sources, an alleged outlaw namely Sajjad threw acid on a woman namely Yasmeen Bibi.

The victim was stated relative of the alleged outlaw.

Yasmeen Bibi sustained severe injuries especially face and half of the body. The woman, in precarious condition was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

The police arrested alleged outlaw Sajjad and registered case against him and his another two accomplices, under section 365 PPC. The police was conducting raids to arrest the other two alleged outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Khanewal Women

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

17 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

17 minutes ago

NATO Awaits Moscow's Response to Proposal to Conve ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Still Needs to Implement Reforms to Meet N ..

4 minutes ago

Inquiry ordered into tragic train accident under R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.