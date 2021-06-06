KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman received severe burn injuries as an alleged outlaw threw acid on her face, following a land related dispute at Chak No 46/10R in district Khanewal.

According to police sources, an alleged outlaw namely Sajjad threw acid on a woman namely Yasmeen Bibi.

The victim was stated relative of the alleged outlaw.

Yasmeen Bibi sustained severe injuries especially face and half of the body. The woman, in precarious condition was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

The police arrested alleged outlaw Sajjad and registered case against him and his another two accomplices, under section 365 PPC. The police was conducting raids to arrest the other two alleged outlaws.