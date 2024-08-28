Open Menu

Outlaws Torture BISP Staffers

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Outlaws torture BISP staffers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A group of people stormed into Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) regional office at Qainchi morr and tortured the staffers with batons and iron rods here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director BISP Razia Yasmin told APP that some influential people came to office and asked survey staff to do the survey first to those ladies who had come with them.

Staffers told them that their survey would be conducted through their token serial number.In fit of rage,they broke windows panes and tortured BISP driver Tariq, two messengers-- Maqsood and Hamza with iron rods.

Raazia Yasmin said that police was not still filing FIR against the outlaws.

The outlaws were belonged to 92 Morr areas, official informed.

