Outlaws Torture Married Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Outlaws torture married woman

A married woman was subjected to torture by her husband and her father in law in limits of Thatha Sadiqabad Police station in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A married woman was subjected to torture by her husband and her father in law in limits of Thatha Sadiqabad Police station in Khanewal.

According to police sources, Naseem Bibi ,resident of Chak No 138/10-R, was assaulted by her husband Allah Rakha and his father.

They allegedly shaved her head. Abbas, the father of Naseem Bibi approached police. The police led by SHO Rai Qaisar rushed to site to rescue the aggrieved woman. Case was also registered against the outlaws.

