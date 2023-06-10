Outlay of Rs6.1bn allocated for persons with disabilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Sindh Finance Minister, said that an amount of Rs 6.1 billion has been earmarked for persons with disabilities for the next financial year 2023-24 against the budget of Rs 3.4 billion in the current financial year 2022-23

He said that the Sindh government is determined to extend maximum support by imparting vocational education,I.T skills and supplying assistive technology with artificial intelligence applications to empower them to contribute in the developmental process.