Outreach workshop aims to educate students about Sindh Ombudsman’s Institution: Regional Director

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Regional Director of the Ombudsman Office at Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon emphasized that the purpose of the outreach workshop was to educate students about the role of the Sindh Ombudsman’s institution, the process of filing complaints and how they are heard and resolved. He expressed these views while addressing a workshop at the Government Degree College Matiari, held under the directives of the Sindh Ombudsman Muhammad Suhail Rajput. The workshop saw a large attendance of teachers and students.

Memon stated that it was essential for students to be fully informed about the functioning of the institution so that they can seek justice in cases of any unfair treatment by public officials or employees at any stage in life.

During the workshop, he also highlighted the institution's successes and discussed various related issues.

Professors and students raised concerns about several matters, including the condition of college roads, solar panels, building maintenance, the lack of library resources and the shortage of teachers and furniture. In response, the Regional Director assured that the Ombudsman’s Office works methodically. He encouraged submitting written complaints, promising full cooperation in resolving issues that fall within their jurisdiction. On the occasion, the college principal Professor Ghulam Mustafa Rajpar, along with other teachers and students, also shared their views.

Later, while addressing a seminar on girls' education at the Government MDM High school Matiari, Abdul Wahab Memon emphasized that the country's progress was impossible without the education of girls.