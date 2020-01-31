Outside Corridor of Peshawar BRT to be completed by April 15: Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusufzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusufzai Friday said that the Outside Corridor of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) would be completed by April this year and its contractor would have to pay 1.67 percent of the cost of remaining portion on further delay of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusufzai Friday said that the Outside Corridor of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) would be completed by April this year and its contractor would have to pay 1.67 percent of the cost of remaining portion on further delay of the project.

Talking to a private news channel , he said the work on the project was delayed for up to five months primarily during transition period of caretaker set up after completion of constitutional tenure of the previous provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

He told that there were three milestones assigned to three different contractors.

The Reach-I of the project, he said is 100 percent completed while only ITS of Reach-II had yet to be completed following completion of its civil works.

However, he told that the work on Reach-III was in progress which would be completed by April 15.

Shaukat Yusufzai said that as per the agreement, all its three contractors would have to pay 1.67 percent as Liquidated Damages (LDs) to the provincial government on non-completion of work within specified time.

The minister also told that earlier, the government imposed similar LDs on two contractors over exceeding the deadline for two days, which was later withdrawn on their two days extra work.

He said the deadline for completion of work on three Inside Corridors was February 15, the date of commencement of work on Outside Corridor that would be completed by the end of March.