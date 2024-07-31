Outsourcing Of RWMC To Help Improve Sanitation System: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday said that outsourcing of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) would help improve sanitation system in Rawalpindi district.
The DC in a meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding outsourcing of RWMC.
The DC said that the outsourcing is being done to further improve the sanitation system.
Hasan Waqar informed that organized sanitation systems are being introduced in Rawalpindi city as well as in all tehsils of the district.
For the first time in the history of Punjab, work is being done on such a large scale to ensure cleanliness, he added.
The DC directed the officers that the outsourcing process should be completed and all the arrangements should be finalized in this regard.
Manual and mechanical sweeping, waste collection, drain cleaning and waste disposal would be ensured, he said adding, preference would be given to such companies which have modern machinery.
For the first time, special attention is being given to garbage dumping, Hasan Waqar Cheema informed.
Every tehsil must have at least one environment friendly dumping site, the DC said.
Any negligence in cleanliness operations after outsourcing would not be tolerated, he added.
The municipality department would monitor outsourcing system digitally including biometric attendance, vehicle tracking management system, vehicle weighing at dumping site, digital fleet monitoring and container clearance through geo-tagging and prompt resolution of the complaints, the DC informed.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif8 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth8 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..8 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week8 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful8 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik8 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution8 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand8 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA8 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais8 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar8 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..8 hours ago