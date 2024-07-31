Open Menu

Outsourcing Of RWMC To Help Improve Sanitation System: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday said that outsourcing of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) would help improve sanitation system in Rawalpindi district.

The DC in a meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding outsourcing of RWMC.

The DC said that the outsourcing is being done to further improve the sanitation system.

Hasan Waqar informed that organized sanitation systems are being introduced in Rawalpindi city as well as in all tehsils of the district.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, work is being done on such a large scale to ensure cleanliness, he added.

The DC directed the officers that the outsourcing process should be completed and all the arrangements should be finalized in this regard.

Manual and mechanical sweeping, waste collection, drain cleaning and waste disposal would be ensured, he said adding, preference would be given to such companies which have modern machinery.

For the first time, special attention is being given to garbage dumping, Hasan Waqar Cheema informed.

Every tehsil must have at least one environment friendly dumping site, the DC said.

Any negligence in cleanliness operations after outsourcing would not be tolerated, he added.

The municipality department would monitor outsourcing system digitally including biometric attendance, vehicle tracking management system, vehicle weighing at dumping site, digital fleet monitoring and container clearance through geo-tagging and prompt resolution of the complaints, the DC informed.

