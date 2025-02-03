Open Menu

Outsourcing Of Solid Waste Management Inaugurated In Yazman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 07:05 PM

Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman

The inaugural ceremony for outsourcing solid waste management services in tehsil Yazman was held under the Clean Punjab Program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The inaugural ceremony for outsourcing solid waste management services in tehsil Yazman was held under the Clean Punjab Program.

Former Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed, MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja, and Pakistan Muslim League (N) youth leader Chaudhry Saad Masood inaugurated the outsourcing system. The ceremony was attended by the CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, BWMC officials, representatives of the outsourcing contractors from Tehsil Yazman, Al-Rehmat Engineering, civil society members, representatives of the Traders Association.

Speaking at the event, former Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed stated that a standardised cleaning system had long been a demand of the residents of tehsil Yazman. "The citizens of Yazman are grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for realizing the dream of a clean Punjab by outsourcing solid waste management services," he said and expressed hope that the contractors would fulfill their responsibilities effectively to keep Yazman clean.

MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja, addressing the ceremony, said that the Clean Punjab vision of the Chief Minister is a vision of change.

The outsourcing of cleaning services will negate traditional cleaning methods, and with a systematic strategy and new machinery, the standard of cleanliness in Yazman will be established on new lines. He said that both district government and public representatives would closely monitor the contractors' work to ensure that there is no shortfall in providing citizens with a clean environment. He urged the citizens of Yazman to make the new cleaning system successful and to play their full role in maintaining cleanliness. Youth leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Chaudhry Saad Masood stated that the people of Yazman are grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching an unprecedented cleanliness project with a substantial amount of funding for the sanitation of Yazman.

Earlier, the CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company provided the participants of the event with a detailed briefing regarding the Clean Punjab Program. Subsequently, former Senator Chaudhry Saud Majid, Member of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja, and other participants, including Chaudhry Saad Masood, inspected the new machinery.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

23 minutes ago
 Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated ..

Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman

3 minutes ago
 DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack

3 minutes ago
 KPJA holds training on judicial service career cou ..

KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling

2 minutes ago
 Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

2 minutes ago
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders impr ..

CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities

2 minutes ago
 SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs f ..

SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites

2 minutes ago
 CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Po ..

CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to ..

Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience

3 minutes ago
 RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh

RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh

2 minutes ago
 Registration opens for attractive vehicle number p ..

Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan