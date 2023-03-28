UrduPoint.com

Outsourcing Of Technical Training Kharan On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has decided to outsource the operation and management of the Technical Training Center, Kharan to Taleem Foundation and Consortium, CM Secretariat said.

A handout issued here on Tuesday read that under the Public Private Partnership Project, the Government of Balochistan is signing its first PPP concession agreement of outsourcing operation and management of Technical Training Centre, to Taleem Foundation and Consortium.

"The signing ceremony will be presided over by the Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili to be held on Wednesday at Balochistan House Islamabad," Secretary Labour and Manpower Tariq Qamar, CEO Balochistan Public Private Partnership Authority Dr. Faisal Ahmed Khan and Chairman Taleem Foundation Dr. Zafar Iqbal Qadir will also attend the ceremony.

