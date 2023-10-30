Outstanding achievements in BDS: Dr. Anum Haroon Jadoon awarded 12 gold medals

Dr. Anum Haroon Jadoon, a remarkable student of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Dentistry department, has earned well-deserved recognition by being awarded 12 gold medals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Dr. Anum Haroon Jadoon, a remarkable student of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Dentistry department, has earned well-deserved recognition by being awarded 12 gold medals. These medals were granted to her in recognition of her outstanding performance, where she secured the first position in 12 various disciplines within the field of dentistry.

The awards were presented by the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, during a special ceremony hosted at the convocation of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

Dr. Anum Haroon Jadoon's exceptional journey began during her academic years at Ayub Medical College, spanning from 2010 to 2013. Throughout this period, she showcased her brilliance by securing the first position in various specialized areas, including General Medicine, Oral Medicine, Orthodontics, Dental Anatomy, Oral Biology, Operative Dentistry, Oral Surgery, and Pediatric Dentistry, among others.

Her excellence extended to her performance in first, second, third, and final professional exams, ultimately earning her the title of the best graduate for the academic year 2013.

Dr. Jadoon's remarkable accomplishments reflect her unwavering dedication and commitment to the field of dentistry. Her achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration for her peers, highlighting the value of hard work and academic excellence within the medical and dental professions.