Outstanding Engineers To Apply For "PEC Excellence Awards" Till Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Outstanding engineers who have made notable impact in national interest and contributed significantly to the country's social and economic development man apply for "PEC Excellence Awards" till December 20.

Earlier, last date for applying for awards was December 04 but later extended by the council toll December 20 to ensure all the notable engineers would apply for these prestigious awards, an official of PEC informed.

These awards would help promote and encourage engineering community encompassing industry, academia, research and development, policy formulation and allied aspects for their continued role in national development on the lines of other Civil Awards.

The official told APP that 24 awards would be conferred upon the outstanding engineers in six categories.

Listing the details of categories, the official informed that `Lifetime Achievement Award' would be given to the 10 eminent Pakistani engineers in recognition of their valuable contributions for betterment of engineering profession as well as society through their professional acumen over their whole career.

The `Academia and Research Award' would be conferred upon the three best engineers from academia and research making impact on quality of education and innovation through research and development for betterment of the society as a whole.

Three awards in the category of 'Technology and Process Development' would recognize engineers for their individual or team work, who have made significant technical contributions to the advancement of technology or process development adding to the economic development as well as societal benefits.

Accomplishments must be supported with well-documented evidence.

Three awards in the category of `Innovation and Industrial Project' would be given with the focus on applicant's contribution in the form of some novel idea translated into product, patent or process; otherwise taking up an industrial project making contribution as industrial problem solving, commercialization/upgradation of a product/technology/ process, which wre significant achievements in national interest as socio-economic venture.

The award in the category of 'Engineering Policy and Regulations' would be conferred upon three engineers who have contributed to the policy formulation or introduction of the best practices in engineering profession translating into tangible returns and outcomes, catering for any or all sectors of national development.

Two awards would be given under the category of `International Associates' to recognize the engineers who have expatriates and foreign nationals for their notable contribution and services that added to the well-being of the society as well as the interest and development of Pakistan.

The evaluation criteria for different awards vary for different categories, he said adding, to know about these, the applicants might visit http://pecaward.pec.org.pk/.

The official informed that the nominations should be made through respective institution/ Higher Education Institution/ professional body/ industry/ technical organization (legal entity) or group of eminent engineers satisfying the eligibility criteria.

The nominating body could submit nominations for different categories. A nominee may be nominated for more than one category and self-nomination would not be entertained.

The nomination form duly completed in all respects including supporting documents should be submitted in hard form with ten (10) copies to PEC Head Office at the address of Secretary/ Registrar Ataturk Avenue (East), G-5/2, PEC Head Office, Islamabad.

The scrutiny and evaluation of nominees would be carried out by the PEC Excellence Award Committee as per the approved criteria and reserves the right to reject any nomination, the official added.

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) being the statutory body for regulating engineering profession and quality of engineering education, is functioning as a key driving force for achieving rapid and sustainable growth in all national, economic and social fields.

The Council has played a progressive role by making landmark achievements in all directions of the engineering sector at national and international levels, besides extending expert support to the government as a think tank in almost all sectors.

Engineers of the country have been playing an enormous role in the development and progression of our homeland, especially mega projects of strategic importance making use of indigenous resources.

