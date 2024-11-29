Outstanding performance of stock market boosts investors' confidence; Qaiser Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs said on Friday that the outstanding performance of Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE-100 index) has boosted the confidence of local and foreign investors as it achieved milestone i.e up to 142 percent increase in shares values within 17 last months. KSE-100 Index ranks second position regarding performance, he said while talking to media.

The minister highlighted that the progress in stock market points had opened the new avenues of progress and development in the country and also restored the confidence of the investors with increase in the return on investment.

“All the stakeholders are satisfied with the growth of the economy”, Qaiser said by adding that the development of once crippling economy gave new hope to the people regarding reduction in inflation and improvement in their life style.