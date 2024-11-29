Outstanding Performance Of Stock Market Boosts Investors' Confidence; Qaiser Sheikh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs said on Friday that the outstanding performance of Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE-100 index) has boosted the confidence of local and foreign investors as it achieved milestone i.e up to 142 percent increase in shares values within 17 last months. KSE-100 Index ranks second position regarding performance, he said while talking to media.
The minister highlighted that the progress in stock market points had opened the new avenues of progress and development in the country and also restored the confidence of the investors with increase in the return on investment.
“All the stakeholders are satisfied with the growth of the economy”, Qaiser said by adding that the development of once crippling economy gave new hope to the people regarding reduction in inflation and improvement in their life style.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vice Chancellor SALU visits annual examination centers9 minutes ago
-
CJCSC visits forward Naval Operational Base Ormara10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to enhance its economic, trade ties with Russia: Ayaz10 minutes ago
-
Alhamra launches theatre workshop to shape future stars10 minutes ago
-
Palestine, IIOJK situation a question mark over UN: Governor Sindh20 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs timely completion of Rwp Ring Road project without compromising on quality30 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 16 years imprisonment30 minutes ago
-
Three-day training workshop on “Disability Rights and Elections" concludes30 minutes ago
-
PMDC extends BDS program's tenure30 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Nowshera grid30 minutes ago
-
E&T role vital in tax collection: commissioner30 minutes ago
-
DC initiates inspection of Kohat sports complex40 minutes ago