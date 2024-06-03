Open Menu

Ovais Yousuf Appointed CEO Of P&G Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Ovais Yousuf appointed CEO of P&G Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Procter and Gamble (P&G)Pakistan has announced the appointment of Ovais Yousuf as it's new Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 1, 2024.

Ovais is an experienced business leader who has worked with P&G for close to 16 years in various roles across Asia, middle East, Europe and Africa.

Most recently, Ovais was Commercial Leader, based out of Karachi, overseeing the successful launch of Baby & Fem Care Startup Project and Fabric Care in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Ovais said 'he isexcited to lead P&G’s business in Pakistan'. We have grown manifolds in the last three decades, with brands that millions rely on a daily basis. I also want to express my gratitude to Adil for his outstanding leadership in the last three years.

Ovais Yousuf succeeds Adil Farhat, P&G Pakistan’s former CEO, who will remain with the Company and relocate to Jeddah as Senior Vice President and CEO for Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Africa Business Europe Jeddah Company Lead Saudi Arabia Middle East June From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Ciph ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

3 minutes ago
 Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

1 hour ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

3 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

3 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

3 hours ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan