Ovais Yousuf Appointed CEO Of P&G Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Procter and Gamble (P&G)Pakistan has announced the appointment of Ovais Yousuf as it's new Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 1, 2024.
Ovais is an experienced business leader who has worked with P&G for close to 16 years in various roles across Asia, middle East, Europe and Africa.
Most recently, Ovais was Commercial Leader, based out of Karachi, overseeing the successful launch of Baby & Fem Care Startup Project and Fabric Care in Pakistan.
Speaking at the occasion, Ovais said 'he isexcited to lead P&G’s business in Pakistan'. We have grown manifolds in the last three decades, with brands that millions rely on a daily basis. I also want to express my gratitude to Adil for his outstanding leadership in the last three years.
Ovais Yousuf succeeds Adil Farhat, P&G Pakistan’s former CEO, who will remain with the Company and relocate to Jeddah as Senior Vice President and CEO for Saudi Arabia.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts visit villages to check on water, agriculture project1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 173 emergencies last week2 minutes ago
-
Man held with drugs at Faisalabad airport2 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case3 minutes ago
-
PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to Jun 1512 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cuts transport fares amid fuel price drop21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 301,500 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Rain to subside heatwave conditions during this week: PMD21 minutes ago
-
Exhibition titled "“A tribute to the people of Pakistan" on June 0531 minutes ago
-
Alhamra and Alliance Française celebrate Paris Olympics with photo exhibition31 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cuts transport fares mmid fuel price drop31 minutes ago
-
SECP bootcamp to impart financial literacy to over 1500 educators concluded31 minutes ago