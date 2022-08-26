Over 0.1 million rain affected families received federal government financial assistance package

More than 0.1 million rain and flood-hit families have so far received Rs. 25 thousands each across the country under financial relief package announced by the federal government

SANGHAR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :More than 0.1 million rain and flood-hit families have so far received Rs. 25 thousands each across the country under financial relief package announced by the federal government.

On the directives of the Federal Minister Shazia Atta Marri, the process of disbursement of financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 each among the rain-hit families has also been started in Sanghar district from Friday.

According to BISP spokesman, ten relief camps have been established in different towns and areas of Sanghar district which included two each relief camps in Sanghar city and in Khipro town and one each relief camp in Sinjhoro, Tando Adam, Kandiari, Jam Nawaz Ali, Berani and Shahdadpur towns where financial assistance of Rs. 25 thousand to each family has so far been disbursed to 130,285 rain and flood affected families of the district.

A special team has also been constituted to monitor all relief camps/centers to ensure the disbursement of funds in transparent manner. The women who received financial assistance from these relief camps have thanked the federal government and chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Atta Marri, the spokesman informed and added that the recipients said that their sufferings have been reduced to some extent by receiving the financial assistance in the hour of sorrow.

The recipients informed that they will utilize this cash financial assistance by purchasing essential food items, utensils and other necessary household items so that they could save their lives and their families in this difficult times of flood and rains.