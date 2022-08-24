UrduPoint.com

Over 0.1 Mln Children Administered Polio Drops In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Over 0.1 mln children administered polio drops in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 100,000 children under the age of five were administered polio drops during the third-day of the anti-polio drive, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon informed the media on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner directed all the assistant commissioners to monitor activities of vaccination teams, particularly in those areas where confirmed polio cases and refusal cases had been reported.

They were checking tally-sheets and fingerprints of the children, besides encouraging the parents/guardians to administer anti-polio drops to each child in the Federal capital.

He underscored the need for integrated efforts to make the federal capital polio-free, and asked the health authorities to direct polio teams to vaccinate every child.

"Eradicating polio is a national cause. Therefore, people from all segments of the society, especially religious scholars, teachers, social activists and notables should extend full support to the administration and the heath department to save children from the disease", he stressed.

