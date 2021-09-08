Over 0.191 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 191618 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 494051 had received first dose of the vaccine in Hyderabad district till September 06.

According to district health authorities, vaccination process is in progress on fast track at 30 vaccination centres set up in all four talukas of the district.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1739, of them 1696 patients are isolated at their homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi, daily situation report stated.

Health officials informed that 66 people were tested coronavirus positive out of 863 tests performed during last 24 hours and one more patient succumbed to the virus, taking the tally of the deaths to 528 in the district.

HDU and ICU wards of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad and Jamahoro we're almost occupied by COVID-19 patients and only 34 beds out of 106 are vacant, report said.