UrduPoint.com

Over 0.191 Million People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:21 AM

Over 0.191 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 191618 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 494051 had received first dose of the vaccine in Hyderabad district till September 06.

According to district health authorities, vaccination process is in progress on fast track at 30 vaccination centres set up in all four talukas of the district.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1739, of them 1696 patients are isolated at their homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi, daily situation report stated.

Health officials informed that 66 people were tested coronavirus positive out of 863 tests performed during last 24 hours and one more patient succumbed to the virus, taking the tally of the deaths to 528 in the district.

HDU and ICU wards of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad and Jamahoro we're almost occupied by COVID-19 patients and only 34 beds out of 106 are vacant, report said.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress September National University All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

3 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.