Over 0.2 million children to be administered typhoid vaccine

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 218848 children upto the age of 15 years will be administered typhoid vaccine during a two-week long typhoid vaccination campaign which would be launched in the urban areas of district from February 1, to 13, 2021.

CEO Health Attock Dr Jawad Elahi said this while briefing participants of a meeting presided by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar. CEO Health said that this campaign will initially be launched in 15 urban union councils of Attock district which include 06 union councils of Attock tehsil , 02 of Fatehjang , 02 of Hasanabdal , 02 of Hazro and 01 union council of tehsil Jand .

He said that for the purpose 126 mobile teams consisting of health professionals have been constituted while 252 social mobilizers will also play their vital role to make this campaign a success. Dr Jawad said that in the second phase this campaign will be launched in rural areas of the district. Meanwhile DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar also presided meetings of Agricuture Deptt and Population Welfare Departments .