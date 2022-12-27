UrduPoint.com

Over 0.2 Mln Children To Be Administered Polio Drops From Jan 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Over 0.2 mln children to be administered polio drops from Jan 16

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Continuing its efforts to eradicate polio, the district administration will start a five-day anti-polio drive from January 16, 2023, during which over 0.2 million children below the age of five would be given their first polio dose.

Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu chaired a review meeting in this regard at the DC Office, wherein officials of the departments concerned were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza said the drive would continue till January 20, adding that about 267, 276 children were targeted to be inoculated with anti-polio drops in the first phase. He said that polio teams were making all-out efforts to achieve the target.

Related Topics

Polio Kot Addu January From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

11 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

11 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.