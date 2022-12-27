Over 0.2 mln children to be administered polio drops from Jan 16

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Continuing its efforts to eradicate polio, the district administration will start a five-day anti-polio drive from January 16, 2023, during which over 0.2 million children below the age of five would be given their first polio dose.

Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu chaired a review meeting in this regard at the DC Office, wherein officials of the departments concerned were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza said the drive would continue till January 20, adding that about 267, 276 children were targeted to be inoculated with anti-polio drops in the first phase. He said that polio teams were making all-out efforts to achieve the target.