Over 0.2 mln defective meters replaced by MEPCO in last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced over 278,000 burnt and defective meters across the region during last fiscal year 2021-22.

MEPCO official sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 267,736 single phase meters, 10,801 three phase meters and 180 MDI meters.

As many as 41,498 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 21,413 in DG Khan circle, 30,228 in Vehari circle, 29,126 in Bahawalpur circle, 35,464 in Sahiwal circle, 33,372 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 39,925 in Muzaffargarh circle, 21,055 in Bahawalnagar circle and 26,627 defective meters of various categories were replaced in Khanewal circle during July 2021 to June 2022.