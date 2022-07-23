UrduPoint.com

Over 0.2 Mln Defective Meters Replaced By MEPCO In Last Year

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Over 0.2 mln defective meters replaced by MEPCO in last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced over 278,000 burnt and defective meters across the region during last fiscal year 2021-22.

MEPCO official sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 267,736 single phase meters, 10,801 three phase meters and 180 MDI meters.

As many as 41,498 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 21,413 in DG Khan circle, 30,228 in Vehari circle, 29,126 in Bahawalpur circle, 35,464 in Sahiwal circle, 33,372 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 39,925 in Muzaffargarh circle, 21,055 in Bahawalnagar circle and 26,627 defective meters of various categories were replaced  in Khanewal circle during July 2021 to June 2022.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari June MEPCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri ..

Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri Lanka

6 minutes ago
 Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of ..

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of next general elections

39 minutes ago
 PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing ..

PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grai ..

59 minutes ago
 CPEC plays vital role in Pakistanâ€™s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistanâ€™s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punj ..

SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punjab

6 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.