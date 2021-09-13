Over 0.21 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Over 0.21 million people have been fully vaccinated in Hyderabad till September 12, 2021, district health authorities said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 0.21 million people have been fully vaccinated in Hyderabad till September 12, 2021, district health authorities said.

The official figures stated that as many as 514564 people had so far received the first dose of the vaccine while 217619 were inoculated with the second jab.

The district focal person informed that vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where first dose was administered to 2518 people while 297 had received second dose on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus active cases was recorded as 1910 in the district during the period mentioned above, of which 40 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 1868 are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccination jabs and more than 32 vaccination centres were established in different areas of the district.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination is the only way to curb spread of the virus.