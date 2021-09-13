UrduPoint.com

Over 0.21 Mln People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:43 PM

Over 0.21 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Over 0.21 million people have been fully vaccinated in Hyderabad till September 12, 2021, district health authorities said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 0.21 million people have been fully vaccinated in Hyderabad till September 12, 2021, district health authorities said.

The official figures stated that as many as 514564 people had so far received the first dose of the vaccine while 217619 were inoculated with the second jab.

The district focal person informed that vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where first dose was administered to 2518 people while 297 had received second dose on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus active cases was recorded as 1910 in the district during the period mentioned above, of which 40 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 1868 are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccination jabs and more than 32 vaccination centres were established in different areas of the district.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination is the only way to curb spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress September Sunday All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Journalists bodies organize rally in support of pr ..

Journalists bodies organize rally in support of proposed PMDA Bill

3 minutes ago
 Rs 24,000 fine over SOP violations

Rs 24,000 fine over SOP violations

3 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather to persist in most plain areas

Hot, dry weather to persist in most plain areas

3 minutes ago
 Italy to Allocate $177Mln for Humanitarian Support ..

Italy to Allocate $177Mln for Humanitarian Support to Afghanistan, Region - Di M ..

8 minutes ago
 Two drug-peddlers arrested

Two drug-peddlers arrested

8 minutes ago
 ITP issues 9097 tickets over major violations

ITP issues 9097 tickets over major violations

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.