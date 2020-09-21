UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 0.21mln Children To Be Immunized Against Polio In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:23 PM

Over 0.21mln children to be immunized against polio in Bannu

A five-day anti-polio drive started here on Monday in which as many as 210,025 children under the age of five years would be vaccinated across the district

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive started here on Monday in which as many as 210,025 children under the age of five years would be vaccinated across the district.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drop to a child here at his office.

The campaign launched in 57 union councils of the district where 987 mobile teams and 67 fixed teams would administer anti-polio drops to the target population while 22 teams would monitor the vaccinate drive from district polio control room.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said all available resources would be utilized to protect the coming generation from the crippling disease, urged the parents to participate in the drive while considering it as a national duty.

Related Topics

Bannu Polio Mobile All From

Recent Stories

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

9 minutes ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

39 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

39 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in acciden ..

57 seconds ago

Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of Abdul ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.