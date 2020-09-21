Over 0.21mln children to be immunized against polio in Bannu

A five-day anti-polio drive started here on Monday in which as many as 210,025 children under the age of five years would be vaccinated across the district

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive started here on Monday in which as many as 210,025 children under the age of five years would be vaccinated across the district.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drop to a child here at his office.

The campaign launched in 57 union councils of the district where 987 mobile teams and 67 fixed teams would administer anti-polio drops to the target population while 22 teams would monitor the vaccinate drive from district polio control room.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said all available resources would be utilized to protect the coming generation from the crippling disease, urged the parents to participate in the drive while considering it as a national duty.