Over 0.255 mln tonnes plastic bottles discarded per annum in country, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Senate session during a motion tabled by the Opposition benches on Monday was informed that over 0.255 million plastic bottles were being discarded per annum in the country choking and polluting its natural water bodies, drains, rivers and the ocean.

Senator Mohsin Aziz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the motion demanding the House to discuss the need to ban manufacturing or use of 500 ml plastic bottles for drinking water as the same causes environmental hazards, chokes drainage system in the cities and is a source of pollution.

Senator Mohsin Aziz while explaining the motion said the non-degradable one-time use plastics particularly bottles of 500ml and smaller in size have drastically degraded and damaged the scenic and pristine natural beauty of the country’s iconic water bodies and rivers in the past four decades.

The rivers, lakes, drains, tourist sites and water bodies were overflown by plastic waste and plastic bottles comprised a major chunk of it including 500ml and below, he said.

The Senator noted that the developed and developing states recycling plastic waste were promoting on-source segregation to ensure effective recycling of the plastics.

“It’s a non-degradable material that cannot decompose for centuries. There are 13 billion plastic bottles used globally. The developed country implementing recycling and responsibly managing plastic waste are reporting satellite images of plastic islands in its territories indicating colossal scale of plastic waste,” he added.

According to estimates, by 2035 there would be more plastic bottles captured in fishnets of local fishermen of Pakistan than fish due to increased plastic pollution in the ocean, he said, adding, “50-60 million plastic bottles are used per day and only 10% are recycled of the total consumed in the country whereas each bottle weighed 6-8 grammes.”

He proposed that during the old times, reusable bottles, glass bottles and thermos were used as drinking bottles. According to the UNDP report, the leading multi-nationals and national beverage companies were using advertisements to use it more.

“We should ban plastic bottles and reintroduce glass bottles to reduce environmental hazards and clean water bodies from depleting due to plastic bottles,” he added.

Senator Shahdat Awan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) commended Senator Mohsin Aziz for his environmental concerns.

“Plastic does not degrade till 400-1000 years and that’s why remains proliferating in water bodies. It affects wildlife ecology and human health causing carcinogenic impacts,” he said.

Senator Awan added that 128 countries in the world had banned plastics and Pakistan was one of them.

In June 2023, the single-use plastics prohibition regulation was passed and the government had introduced one million rupees fine on importers, Rs10,000 on retailers and Rs1,000 on users and consumers, he added.

Dr Zarqa Suharwardy of PTI said the study revealed that one litter water in a plastic bottle has 2.5 lac nano plastic particles and when placed in sunlight then it would had more nano plastic particles.

“These particles easily travel into our intestines, brain and other body parts. That’s why youth facing hair loss, cancer, diabetes, PCOS (hormonal disorder) in girls, reproduction and fertility rate depletion and badly weakening human health,” she added.

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said the Law Minister should ensure effective implementation of the legislation. Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar commended Senator Mohsin for rightly pointing out an important issue. “We had not given attention to the wastage of plastics and its impacts on our fields, cities, drains and environment,” he said.

Senator Sherry Rehman the then climate minister did tremendous work on it and introduced Single Use Plastics Prohibition Regulation on July 22, 2023, he said, adding, “The schedule two of the legislation had detailed out voluntary and mandatory actions. The government departments and ministries have shunned single use plastic.”

Tarar added that it required a behavioural change that to serve the nation and preserve environment.

“Phasing out of plastics will start from July 1st, 2028 and it will help phase out small bottles and rest will be big containers whereas the remaining would be recycled,” he added.

Tarar commended that the citizens and every individual has to voluntarily adopt legislation and bring change in our lifestyles to pledge to say "no to plastics".

