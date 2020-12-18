UrduPoint.com
Over 0.275 Million Children To Be Administered Polio Vaccine In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:07 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Sooho Friday said that our struggle would continue against polio and each of the 275875 children aged up to 5 would be vaccinated against the disease during upcoming drive of nationwide campaign

Presiding over a meeting regarding the arrangements for the next round of the polio eradication campaign to commence from January 11 to 15, 2021, the DC stressed on comprehensive planning and effective role of concerned officials of Health and other departments for success of the campaign.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Gordhan Das, and focal person for polio program Dr Bharat Kumar briefed regarding the arrangements of polio campaign for 44 Union Councils of District Tharparkar where as many as 2,75, 875 children up to to 5 years of age would be immunized.For this purpose a total of 996 teams including 861 mobile teams , 71 fixed teams and 64 transit teams has been devised and 75 UCMOs , 213 Area In charges and 634 lady Health workers were engaged.

