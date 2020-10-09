UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 0.276 Mln Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

Over 0.276 mln children to be vaccinated against polio in Tharparkar

In Tharparkar district, 2,76,701 children aged up to five years would be administered polio vaccine drops during Special Polio Vaccination Campaign commencing from October 26 to 2020

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :In Tharparkar district, 2,76,701 children aged up to five years would be administered polio vaccine drops during Special Polio Vaccination Campaign commencing from October 26 to 2020.

It was told to a meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho in chair on Friday to review the arrangements for the Polio campaign.

The DC urged the Health officials to review the micro plan and ensure effective monitoring of the campaign The District Health Officer Dr.

Gordhan Daas briefed the meeting that 868 mobile, 73 fixed and 96 transit teams had been devised for the forthcoming polio drive.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Tharparkar October 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

11 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

56 minutes ago

UK extends jobs support for virus-shuttered firms

9 seconds ago

University of Sindh finalizes arrangements to cond ..

10 seconds ago

Aliyev Rules Out Creation of New Line of Contact i ..

12 seconds ago

Antonov Urges US to Eliminate Its Chemical Weapons ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.