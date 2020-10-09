Over 0.276 mln children to be vaccinated against polio in Tharparkar

In Tharparkar district, 2,76,701 children aged up to five years would be administered polio vaccine drops during Special Polio Vaccination Campaign commencing from October 26 to 2020

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :In Tharparkar district, 2,76,701 children aged up to five years would be administered polio vaccine drops during Special Polio Vaccination Campaign commencing from October 26 to 2020.

It was told to a meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho in chair on Friday to review the arrangements for the Polio campaign.

The DC urged the Health officials to review the micro plan and ensure effective monitoring of the campaign The District Health Officer Dr.

Gordhan Daas briefed the meeting that 868 mobile, 73 fixed and 96 transit teams had been devised for the forthcoming polio drive.