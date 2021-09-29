UrduPoint.com

Over 0.277 Mn People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Over 0.277 mn people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 277,584 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till September 28, health authorities said.

According to official figures released by district health authorities, 567,970 people had so far received the first dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person Dr Imdad Chana said that the vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where the first dose was administered to 4064 people while 3937 had received the second dose on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus active cases was recorded as 1533 in the district, of which 29 patients were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 1504 were isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination centre along with 32 centres were operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress September All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

46 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

46 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

48 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

1 hour ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.