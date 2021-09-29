Over 0.277 mn people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 277,584 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till September 28, health authorities said.

According to official figures released by district health authorities, 567,970 people had so far received the first dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person Dr Imdad Chana said that the vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where the first dose was administered to 4064 people while 3937 had received the second dose on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus active cases was recorded as 1533 in the district, of which 29 patients were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 1504 were isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination centre along with 32 centres were operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.