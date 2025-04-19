Over 0.3 mln children to administer polio vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir formally launched the district-wide anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The five-day immunization drive will run from April 21 to April 25, targeting children under the age of five across the district.

The campaign aims to immunize a total of 385,027 children, including 169,046 in Tehsil Lodhran, 111,492 in Tehsil Kahror Pakka, and 104,489 in Tehsil Dunyapur.

Dr. Lubna Nazir highlighted the critical importance of public cooperation in making the campaign successful. She urged parents not to delay polio teams visiting their homes, especially given the challenging hot and humid weather conditions.

“Polio drops are life-saving. Ensuring every child is immunized is essential to protect them from the lifelong disability caused by this disease,” she stated.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, a robust field force has been mobilized for the campaign, comprising: 75 Union Council Medical Officers, 286 Area In-Charges,1,459 mobile Teams,68 Fixed Teams,26 Transit Teams.

She directed district officials to ensure strict supervision of the field teams teams and instructed adherence to the campaign's micro-plan. She particularly stressed the importance of proper finger marking and door marking to verify coverage and ensure no child is missed.