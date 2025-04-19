Over 0.3 Mln Children To Administer Polio Vaccine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir formally launched the district-wide anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The five-day immunization drive will run from April 21 to April 25, targeting children under the age of five across the district.
The campaign aims to immunize a total of 385,027 children, including 169,046 in Tehsil Lodhran, 111,492 in Tehsil Kahror Pakka, and 104,489 in Tehsil Dunyapur.
Dr. Lubna Nazir highlighted the critical importance of public cooperation in making the campaign successful. She urged parents not to delay polio teams visiting their homes, especially given the challenging hot and humid weather conditions.
“Polio drops are life-saving. Ensuring every child is immunized is essential to protect them from the lifelong disability caused by this disease,” she stated.
To ensure comprehensive coverage, a robust field force has been mobilized for the campaign, comprising: 75 Union Council Medical Officers, 286 Area In-Charges,1,459 mobile Teams,68 Fixed Teams,26 Transit Teams.
She directed district officials to ensure strict supervision of the field teams teams and instructed adherence to the campaign's micro-plan. She particularly stressed the importance of proper finger marking and door marking to verify coverage and ensure no child is missed.
Recent Stories
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four held over illegal gas decanting:8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UN discuss enhanced cooperation in peace missions8 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister praises CTD for successful operation against terrorists in Duki8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM praises security forces for successful operation in Duki8 minutes ago
-
Renowned writer playwright, writer Imtiaz Ali Taj remembered38 minutes ago
-
Over 0.3 mln children to administer polio vaccine48 minutes ago
-
PFA takes stern action against substandard food units in Raiwind58 minutes ago
-
Various cities shaken by 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Saturday2 hours ago
-
Heatwave can cause premature aging, skin cancer risk, warns skin specialist2 hours ago
-
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 192 hours ago
-
Kheal Das Kohistani credits PML-N leadership for navigating country out of default3 hours ago
-
Houses, orchards destroyed as heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in IIOJK4 hours ago