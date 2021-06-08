UrduPoint.com
Over-0.3 Mln Children To Be Administered Polio Vaccine In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Over-0.3 mln children to be administered polio vaccine in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Around 0.3 million up to five years of ages children would be administered polio drops through 2530 teams constituted in different nooks and corners of the district, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ameer Bukhsh informed on Tuesday.

In the regard, the Health Officer informed that different teams had been formed including 408 teams at tehsil Alipur, 402 at tehsil Jitoi and 960 teams were assigned targets to get children vaccinated within their concerned vicinities.

He appealed masses to cooperate with health teams up to maximum level to eliminate the disease from the country once for all.

DHO expressed his concerns and said typhoid and hepatitis patients were reportto have been increased by dint of polluted water.

He asked people to abide by standard operating procedures stipulated by the health authority to get them saved from viral diseases.

