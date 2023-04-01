UrduPoint.com

Over 0.3 Mln Free Flour Bags Distributed Among More Than 0.2 Mln Families: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza on Saturday said that the distribution of bags of flour to the deserving people in Attock district was underway while 336,205 bags of flour have been distributed among more than .02 million families in the district.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at DC office Attock. DDPR Shahzad Niaz, senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, Ghulam Shabbir and M. Ehsan Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

On the instructions of the Punjab government, he said our first priority was to distribute flour to all the disabled deserving people in a good manner without any malpractice and all possible steps have been taken in this regard He said 32 free floor points across the district have been established where the district and tehsil administration staff were present to help and guide the deserving people.

He appealed to the people that only deserving people should come to get free flour.

DC said that he himself along with DPO Attock was visiting all tehsils to review the process of flour distribution and monitored all arrangements.

