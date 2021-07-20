UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 0.323m People Receive COVID-19 Vaccines In Hyderabad: Dr. Imdad Chana

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:31 PM

Over 0.323m people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Hyderabad: Dr. Imdad Chana

As many as 0.323 million people have so far been inoculated COVID-19 vaccines with 250888 receiving first dose while 73081 had received second jab till July 19, 2021 in Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 0.323 million people have so far been inoculated COVID-19 vaccines with 250888 receiving first dose while 73081 had received second jab till July 19, 2021 in Hyderabad division.

Talking to APP here Tuesday, focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, the vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where 6180 people had received first jab while 2595 received second dose during the last 24 hours.

Out of 135577 doses of Sinopharm vaccines, 124913 had so far been used, 279 wasted while 10385 vaccines are still available in the stock, Dr.

Imdad Chana said.

He said the Astrazeneca vaccines are out of the stock as 12051 vaccines had been used out of received doses of 12500 while 449 had been wasted.

According to COVID vaccination summary, 25370 doses of Sinovac, 588 of Cansino,118 Pakvac, 536 Pfizer BioNTech and 11480 Moderna vaccines are available in the stock.

All vaccine centers in the district will remain open on Eid holidays for inoculating the people, Dr. Imdad Chana told. He appealed to the people to get themselves inoculated without any delay so that virus could be prevented from spreading.

Related Topics

Holidays Hyderabad Progress July All From Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus Delta Variant Now Represents 83% of 'S ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not Plan to Close Embassies in EU Cou ..

2 minutes ago

EU Warns Poland Over Potential Sanctions If Warsaw ..

2 minutes ago

Munir Akram conveys Eid greetings to UN community, ..

2 minutes ago

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Says She Hopes to Return to Belarus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.