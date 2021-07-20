Over 0.323m people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Hyderabad: Dr. Imdad Chana

As many as 0.323 million people have so far been inoculated COVID-19 vaccines with 250888 receiving first dose while 73081 had received second jab till July 19, 2021 in Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 0.323 million people have so far been inoculated COVID-19 vaccines with 250888 receiving first dose while 73081 had received second jab till July 19, 2021 in Hyderabad division.

Talking to APP here Tuesday, focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, the vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where 6180 people had received first jab while 2595 received second dose during the last 24 hours.

Out of 135577 doses of Sinopharm vaccines, 124913 had so far been used, 279 wasted while 10385 vaccines are still available in the stock, Dr.

Imdad Chana said.

He said the Astrazeneca vaccines are out of the stock as 12051 vaccines had been used out of received doses of 12500 while 449 had been wasted.

According to COVID vaccination summary, 25370 doses of Sinovac, 588 of Cansino,118 Pakvac, 536 Pfizer BioNTech and 11480 Moderna vaccines are available in the stock.

All vaccine centers in the district will remain open on Eid holidays for inoculating the people, Dr. Imdad Chana told. He appealed to the people to get themselves inoculated without any delay so that virus could be prevented from spreading.