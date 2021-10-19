UrduPoint.com

Over 0.34 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 343575 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Monday (October 18), the health authorities said.

According to official figures as many as 654849 people had so far received the first dose while 343575 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The district health authority's focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

Around 930 active coronavirus have been recorded in the district of which 14 patients are admitted in different hospitals of of Hyderabad and Karachi while 916 people are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate the public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination center along with 32 centres are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.

