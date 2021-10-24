UrduPoint.com

Over 0.35 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 352341 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till October 22, the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 667844 people had so far received the first dose while 352341 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 742 in the district, of which 15 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 727 people are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination centre along with 32 centres are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.

